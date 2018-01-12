Wintry mix sparks slide-offs and accidents across Region 8

As a wintry mix fell overnight, it sparked several slide-offs and crashes as Region 8 drivers tried to get to work.

Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), said this was a "strange storm" because some areas that are usually troublesome that didn't get hit hard last night. He says Randolph & Lawrence County roads are pretty clear.

ARDOT is about to switch from having mainly graters out, to putting brine on the roads, hoping they can get most of this to melt off as the sun comes out this afternoon.

Overnight, a Pafford ambulance overturned on Highway 18 as the wintry weather set into Region 8.

According to E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the ambulance overturned on Highway 18 near Highway 158 in Lake City.

Dispatch was reporting the ambulance was on its side.

No injuries were reported.

Other travel related incidents as they happen:

Craighead County Woodsprings & Washington overpasses on I-555 ice covered and slick; sand truck called to scene Car in ditch on Parker Road Car in ditch Highway 18 and County Road 509 Car in ditch on Highway 63 at the Greene/Craighead Co line. 2 car crash at east Highland @ Rogers Chapel Crash reported @ HWY 49 & 49B –north end-Brookland Crash reported East Highland & Nestle Crash at Highland & South West Drive (McDonalds) - no injuries

Greene County Paragould PD reporting roads and overpasses are slick.

Clay County Nothing being reported.

Lawrence County Nothing being reported.

Randolph County Nothing being reported.

Sharp County Nothing being reported.

Poinsett County Poinsett County Sheriff Molder says Interstate 555 between Marked Tree and Tyronza is bad right now, covered with black ice. They have had 3 accidents already

Jackson County Nothing being reported.

Mississippi County Officers reporting slick road conditions and a few slide-offs in the I-55 and Highway 61 area according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.



