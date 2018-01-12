Road conditions, school closings, and what is falling in Region 8

A wintry mix may still impact some drivers Wednesday morning.

Light freezing rain and drizzle may continue to fall Wednesday morning resulting in light accumulations. Temperatures are hovering in the lower 30s which may still cause icing on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for the following counties:

Craighead Co., AR

Cross Co., AR

Mississippi Co., AR

Pemiscot Co., MO

Poinsett Co., AR

