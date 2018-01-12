Slick overpasses, bridges causing problems for drivers

A wintry mix is impacting some drivers Wednesday morning as some places are seeing black ice or ice patches.

Light freezing rain and drizzle overnight have resulted in light accumulations. Temperatures are hovering in the lower 30s which may still cause icing on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Ron Eaton with the Cash Fire Department reports around three vehicles hit Big Creek bridges and two hit the overpass, including a van which flipped coming off the overpass on Highway 226. No injuries have been reported.

Eaton said drivers are underestimating how slick the bridges are at this time. He asks drivers to use extreme caution in these areas.

Crash reports from Jonesboro E911 Dispatch include:

Accident reported at Hwy 226 at Big Creek Bridge-no injuries

2801 Commerce spur-one car in the ditch

ArDOT shows Highway 18 between Jonesboro and Dell has ice patches. Highway 49 south of Cash, Highway 226 in Cash and portions of Interstate 555 are also experiencing patches of ice.

