Update on road conditions, school closings, and what's falling in Region 8

A wintry mix is falling across Region 8, as another winter system impacts the area.

Scattered areas of freezing rain are falling across the region. Temperatures hovering in the lower 30s across much of Region 8.

An ICE STORM WARNING is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for the following counties:

Clay Co., AR

Cleburne Co., AR

Craighead Co., AR

Greene Co., AR

Independence Co., AR

Izard Co., AR

Jackson Co., AR

Lawrence Co., AR

Randolph Co., AR

Sharp Co., AR

Stone Co., AR

Butler Co., MO

Dunklin Co., MO

Ripley Co., MO

Stoddard Co., MO

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for the following counties:

Cross Co., AR

Fulton Co., AR

Mississippi Co., AR

Poinsett Co., AR

White Co., AR

Woodruff Co., AR

Howell Co., MO

New Madrid Co., MO

Oregon Co., MO

Pemiscot Co., MO

Other travel related incidents as they happen:

Craighead County None being reported.

Greene County None being reported.

Clay County None being reported.

Lawrence County Walnut Ridge: Road crews are scheduled to start running the sand truck at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The emergency room entrance at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and bridges will be sanded first. All information is according to Mayor Charles Snapp via Facebook.

Randolph County None being reported.

Sharp County None being reported.

Southeast Missouri None being reported.

Poinsett County None being reported.

Jackson County None being reported.

Mississippi County None being reported.

Fulton County ?? None being reported.



