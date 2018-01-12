2 women charged with sexual assault of inmate at Calico Rock

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two women who provided medical services on a contract basis for the Arkansas prison system have been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate.



A state police affidavit says the victim was assigned to the North Central Unit in Calico Rock at the time. He has since been sent to a different prison.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that bench warrants were issued Thursday for 54-year-old Carol Johnson of Mountain Home and 43-year-old Sarah Crawford of Golden, Colorado. Allegations about separate incidents were in a letter the victim wrote to prison officials. An affidavit from Special Agent Dennis Simons said that, in separate interviews this week, both women acknowledged the contact.



Online court records Friday did not show a lawyer listed for either woman. Both no longer work for the prison system.

