I-55 NB reopens after multiple slide-offs

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

I-55 northbound lanes have reopened after being closed for hours due to multiple vehicle slide-offs.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), I-55 northbound at the 36-mile-marker in Mississippi County was closed due to multiple vehicle slide-offs.

That's near the Bassett exit.

The lanes were closed for about 2 hours while crews cleared the slide-offs.

