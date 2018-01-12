Company recalling ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi over listeria fears

A food company is recalling boxes of ice cream bars sold at Aldi, Kroger and Dollar Tree stores across the country.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation recalled all of its orange and raspberry cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars produced in 2017.

The products were shipped between March and August 2017 and could possibly be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria only in a few samples of many tested, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.

The ice cream bars were sold at various stores throughout the United States, including Kroger, Bi-Lo, Aldi, Food 4 Less, and Dollar Tree.

Fieldbrook Foods is working with the retailers to recall the following affected products:

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand Acme Lucerne Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne ALDI Sundae Shoppe Save-A-Lot World’s Fair Amigo (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Shaws Lucerne Bi Lo Southern Home Shoprite Polar Express BJ's Wellsley Farms Shoprite Shoprite Demoulas Market Basket Smart & Final First Street Dillon Kroger Smiths Kroger Dollar Tree Party Treat Star Lucerne Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Stater Stater Food 4 Less Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol Fred Meyer Kroger Tops Tops Frys Kroger Various Food Club Giant Ahold symbol Various Stoneridge Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Hagan Harveys Southern Home Various Greens Jewel Lucerne Various Hood King Soopers Kroger Various Kemps Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie Ralphs Kroger

Consumers who purchased these products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions should call the company at 1-800-333-0805, extension 2270.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.