Company recalling ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi over listeria fears

Company recalling ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi over listeria fears

Ice cream bars affected by the recall. (Source: FDA) Ice cream bars affected by the recall. (Source: FDA)
Orange cream bars affected by the recall. (Source: FDA) Orange cream bars affected by the recall. (Source: FDA)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A food company is recalling boxes of ice cream bars sold at Aldi, Kroger and Dollar Tree stores across the country.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation recalled all of its orange and raspberry cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars produced in 2017.

The products were shipped between March and August 2017 and could possibly be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria only in a few samples of many tested, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.

The ice cream bars were sold at various stores throughout the United States, including Kroger, Bi-Lo, Aldi, Food 4 Less, and Dollar Tree.

Fieldbrook Foods is working with the retailers to recall the following affected products:

Merchant

Brand

Merchant

Brand

Acme

Lucerne

Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA)

Lucerne

ALDI

Sundae Shoppe

Save-A-Lot

World’s Fair

Amigo (Puerto Rico Only)

Great Value

Shaws

Lucerne

Bi Lo

Southern Home

Shoprite

Polar Express

BJ's

Wellsley Farms

Shoprite

Shoprite

Demoulas

Market Basket

Smart & Final

First Street

Dillon

Kroger

Smiths

Kroger

Dollar Tree

Party Treat

Star

Lucerne

Econo (Puerto Rico Only)

Econo

Stater

Stater

Food 4 Less

Kroger

Stop N Shop

Ahold symbol

Fred Meyer

Kroger

Tops

Tops

Frys

Kroger

Various

Food Club

Giant

Ahold symbol

Various

Stoneridge

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle

Various

Hagan

Harveys

Southern Home

Various

Greens

Jewel

Lucerne

Various

Hood

King Soopers

Kroger

Various

Kemps

Kroger

Kroger

Various

Stoneridge

Meijer

Purple Cow

Walmart (Puerto Rico Only)

Great Value

Price Chopper

PIC

Weis

Weis

Price Rite

Price Rite

Winn Dixie

Winn Dixie

Ralphs

Kroger

Consumers who purchased these products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions should call the company at 1-800-333-0805, extension 2270.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

    JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:36 GMT
    According to Jonesboro police, officers are headed to the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot. 

    Randolph County jail gets new doctor

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-13 04:33:38 GMT
    An opportunity to have an in-house doctor at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas can help save money and treat a large inmate population, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said Friday. 

    Cold weather makes it difficult for local medical helicopter group

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-01-13 04:32:19 GMT
    The cold, windy and sometimes icy conditions in the area have impacted a local medical helicopter group, but an official said Friday that the weather conditions can make things dangerous. 

