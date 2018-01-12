Officers arrest sex offenders during Operation Nighthawk - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Officers arrest sex offenders during Operation Nighthawk

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Law enforcement officers from across Region 8 went door-to-door this week making sure sex offenders were living where they said they were.

In Arkansas, registered sex offenders are required by law to register their addresses and contact information with local police.

Wednesday night into Thursday, several area law enforcement officers paid unexpected visits to five dozen sex offenders to make sure they were in compliance.

Trumann police and Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, participated in Operation Nighthawk 2018.

Of the 60 targeted offenders, according to a social media post by the Trumann Police Department, 48 were in compliance.

Officers arrested 10 people on charges including failing to register as a sex offender, not in compliance (wrong address listed on driver’s license), felony warrants, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrants are pending for five offenders found to not be in compliance.

The Jonesboro, Lepanto, Paragould, Weiner, and Marked Tree Police Departments assisted in the operation, along with the U.S. Marshal Service, Arkansas Community Corrections SRT, and Arkansas Department of Community Correction (Probation and Parole).

