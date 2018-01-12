Man hospitalized following rollover crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man hospitalized following rollover crash

NEW MADRID CO., MO (KAIT) - -

A Region 8 man suffered serious injuries Friday morning when another vehicle cut in front of his SUV.

The crash happened at 10:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 60 in New Madrid County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Everett E. Coleman, 56, of Poplar Bluff was eastbound when an unknown vehicle in the passing lane cut into his lane.

Coleman’s 2003 Chevy Blazer ran off the roadway and into the median before overturning.

The other driver did not stop.

An ambulance took Coleman, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

According to the crash report, he was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

