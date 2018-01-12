Man killed in head-on collision

A head-on collision on a Region 8 highway Thursday night claimed a man’s life.

The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64, five miles east of Marion.

An Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report stated Michael Evans, 65, of Memphis was eastbound when he lost control of his 2006 Chevy Silverado.

Evans’ truck crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2014 Lexus LS460.

Evans was killed in the crash. The report did not state if anyone else in either his vehicle or the Lexus was injured.

According to the crash report, it was raining at the time of the incident and the road conditions were wet.

