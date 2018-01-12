Police officer on leave after shooting at suspect

An Ash Flat police officer is on leave after reportedly shooting at a suspect.

Police Chief Anthony Wiles said officers responded to a call on Gin Hill Road regarding an intoxicated man trespassing.

When police arrived they saw the suspect was in a vehicle reported stolen out of Cherokee Village, the chief told Region 8 News.

Knowing that a gun was reported in the vehicle, officers approached the suspect in the truck. Before they could stop him, the man drove off, leading them on a short chase in a field, Wiles said.

At one point the man reportedly pointed the gun at the officers.

Police shot at the suspect, who crashed the truck into a piece of farm equipment.

Wiles said the suspect, who was not hit by gunfire and was not injured in the crash, was taken into custody without further incident. He did not release the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating the incident and one officer is on leave pending the outcome, according to Wiles.

