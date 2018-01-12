HS Basketball Cancellations for Jan. 12, 2018

Nettleton at GCT basketball games have been moved until Saturday, Jan. 13. JV 2:00. Sr Girls 3:00 Varsity Boys 4:15

Valley View at Marion basketball games have been postponed until Wednesday, Jan 17 at 6:00 PM.

Jonesboro at Paragould basketball games have been moved to Saturday, Jan. 13. Games start with varsity girls at 1 PM.

Rivercrest at Brookland boys basketball has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, 5 PM.

Corning at Pocahontas girls/boys basketball has been cancelled & do not know of a makeup date

Westside at Osceola boys basketball is cancelled.

EPC at Bay boys basketball cancelled and moved to Feb. 2

Hillcrest at Rector boys basketball cancelled. Rescheduled for Tuesday (1/16) at 6:00. This is also homecoming for Rector HS.

Manila at Riverside boys basketball cancelled. Don't know of a makeup date.

Armorel at BIC boys basketball cancelled. Don't know of a makeup date.