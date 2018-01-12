Road crew warns of slippery intersections

Lake City road crews spent most of Friday in salt-spreading trucks, turning their focus on slippery intersections.

Road Superintendent Richard Varner was one of those behind the wheel of such a truck as it made its way down the town's icy back roads.

He pointed out the problem areas near local businesses such as the town’s drug store and farmer’s market on Cobean Boulevard.

He urges residents to be extra careful at any intersection in town until the ice melts.

“If you don't get those intersections, the first thing you know they are piled up,” Varner said. “Somebody will run up there not thinking, stop and here they come right on out here.”

He and other crew members saw several cars in ditches on the ice-covered city streets and Highway 18.

Varner said they'll continue spreading salt throughout the evening in problem areas.

“We are out here and we are doing the best we can,” Varner said.

