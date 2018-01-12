Stranded man credits icy road for a new friendship

A crash on an icy road Friday morning led to two men becoming fast friends.

Cannon Smith watched as Hunter Costner lost control of his car in Lake City and slide off into a ditch.

While others might have driven on past, grateful that they had avoided a similar fate, Smith stopped to help.

“I saw him stranded so I thought I could use my truck to help,” Smith said

Smith went home, got some chains, then pulled Costner's car out of the ditch.

“It’s the best part about being in a small town,” Smith said. “Everybody is willing to help everyone.”

Though it's a small town, it was the first time Smith and Costner shook hands.

Costner thanked Smith for stopping to help, and they both thanked the ice for a new friendship.

“I’m very thankful for him stopping to help, I appreciate that,” Costner said.

“Maybe one day he can help me out of a ditch,” Smith said.

The city street crew saw the men attempting to get the car out of the ditch and also stopped to help.

Eventually, Costner left in his car with no damage, thanks to teamwork.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.