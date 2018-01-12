Stranded man credits icy road for a new friendship - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Stranded man credits icy road for a new friendship

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hunter Costner and Cannon Smith (Source: KAIT) Hunter Costner and Cannon Smith (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A crash on an icy road Friday morning led to two men becoming fast friends.

Cannon Smith watched as Hunter Costner lost control of his car in Lake City and slide off into a ditch.

While others might have driven on past, grateful that they had avoided a similar fate, Smith stopped to help.

“I saw him stranded so I thought I could use my truck to help,” Smith said

Smith went home, got some chains, then pulled Costner's car out of the ditch.

“It’s the best part about being in a small town,” Smith said. “Everybody is willing to help everyone.”

Though it's a small town, it was the first time Smith and Costner shook hands.

Costner thanked Smith for stopping to help, and they both thanked the ice for a new friendship.

“I’m very thankful for him stopping to help, I appreciate that,” Costner said.

“Maybe one day he can help me out of a ditch,” Smith said.

The city street crew saw the men attempting to get the car out of the ditch and also stopped to help.

Eventually, Costner left in his car with no damage, thanks to teamwork. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

    JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

    Friday, January 12 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-01-13 02:52:25 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to Jonesboro police, officers are headed to the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot. 

    According to Jonesboro police, officers are headed to the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot. 

  • Randolph County jail gets new doctor

    Randolph County jail gets new doctor

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-13 03:59:36 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-13 04:33:38 GMT
    Randolph County Law Enforcement Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT-TV)Randolph County Law Enforcement Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT-TV)

    An opportunity to have an in-house doctor at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas can help save money and treat a large inmate population, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said Friday. 

    An opportunity to have an in-house doctor at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas can help save money and treat a large inmate population, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said Friday. 

  • Cold weather makes it difficult for local medical helicopter group

    Cold weather makes it difficult for local medical helicopter group

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-13 04:10:15 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-01-13 04:32:19 GMT
    Survival Flight 9 in Pocahontas had to turn down 18 flights in December due to bad weather. (Source: KAIT-TV)Survival Flight 9 in Pocahontas had to turn down 18 flights in December due to bad weather. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    The cold, windy and sometimes icy conditions in the area have impacted a local medical helicopter group, but an official said Friday that the weather conditions can make things dangerous. 

    The cold, windy and sometimes icy conditions in the area have impacted a local medical helicopter group, but an official said Friday that the weather conditions can make things dangerous. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly