NEA Jeep Club helps stranded motorists - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Jeep Club helps stranded motorists

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The NEA Jeep Club spent Friday helping motorists who were stranded due to icy roads.

The group posted on Facebook, saying they would happily take people to work and pull vehicles out of ditches.

More than 20 club members helped people get to their workplace and even saved some the cost of a tow truck.

Club leader Michael Hamilton said the group plans to do this every time winter weather hits Northeast Arkansas.

“This is something that we thought would be good for the community to get out and help them out,” he said. “Everybody keeps saying well how much does it cost and we keep telling them and we keep telling them it's for free because that's just what we want to do."

Hamilton said the group began getting calls for help around 4 a.m. Friday.

He said their work continued throughout the day as they also picked up people from their workplace.

The group even above and beyond taking one person to the grocery store during the icy weather.

Hamilton said this is just one way the newly established group hopes to give back to Northeast Arkansas.

He said the group is working to get their 501 (C) (3) and hoping to organize some charitable events in the area.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

    JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

    Friday, January 12 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-01-13 02:52:25 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to Jonesboro police, officers are headed to the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot. 

    According to Jonesboro police, officers are headed to the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot. 

  • Randolph County jail gets new doctor

    Randolph County jail gets new doctor

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-13 03:59:36 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-13 04:33:38 GMT
    Randolph County Law Enforcement Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT-TV)Randolph County Law Enforcement Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT-TV)

    An opportunity to have an in-house doctor at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas can help save money and treat a large inmate population, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said Friday. 

    An opportunity to have an in-house doctor at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas can help save money and treat a large inmate population, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said Friday. 

  • Cold weather makes it difficult for local medical helicopter group

    Cold weather makes it difficult for local medical helicopter group

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-13 04:10:15 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-01-13 04:32:19 GMT
    Survival Flight 9 in Pocahontas had to turn down 18 flights in December due to bad weather. (Source: KAIT-TV)Survival Flight 9 in Pocahontas had to turn down 18 flights in December due to bad weather. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    The cold, windy and sometimes icy conditions in the area have impacted a local medical helicopter group, but an official said Friday that the weather conditions can make things dangerous. 

    The cold, windy and sometimes icy conditions in the area have impacted a local medical helicopter group, but an official said Friday that the weather conditions can make things dangerous. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly