NEA Jeep Club helps stranded motorists

The NEA Jeep Club spent Friday helping motorists who were stranded due to icy roads.

The group posted on Facebook, saying they would happily take people to work and pull vehicles out of ditches.

More than 20 club members helped people get to their workplace and even saved some the cost of a tow truck.

Club leader Michael Hamilton said the group plans to do this every time winter weather hits Northeast Arkansas.

“This is something that we thought would be good for the community to get out and help them out,” he said. “Everybody keeps saying well how much does it cost and we keep telling them and we keep telling them it's for free because that's just what we want to do."

Hamilton said the group began getting calls for help around 4 a.m. Friday.

He said their work continued throughout the day as they also picked up people from their workplace.

The group even above and beyond taking one person to the grocery store during the icy weather.

Hamilton said this is just one way the newly established group hopes to give back to Northeast Arkansas.

He said the group is working to get their 501 (C) (3) and hoping to organize some charitable events in the area.

