Students move-in on A-State campus

A handful of students moved into their dorms on the A-State campus on Friday.

Those students, along with others, came back from Christmas break while traveling on icy roads.

A student said he had to travel a little slower than normal on his way to Jonesboro.

Freshman student Clayton Kirks said freezing temperatures also made the move-in process less than favorable as well.

"Well we we're pretty quick about it because it's so cold,” he said. “It's been slower because it's hard for all of us to move, but we're it's going ok."

Several other students said they planned to move in the necessities on Friday and wait out the cold to move in fully over the weekend.

The first day of Spring classes will be on Tuesday.

