Winter weather has tow company busy

Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Police and road crews have been out in full force on the icy roads today, and one other industry tends to get called out when winter weather hits.

Daddy Rabbit’s owner John Eddleman said their equipment is made for days like today.

However, his employees deal with a little extra strain in these conditions.

“The equipment can take it,” Eddleman said. “But it’s hard on the employees, the long hours and the cold, that’s where the problem comes in.”

Eddleman said his guys have been covered up with calls.

“We’ve been getting them out of Missouri, Pemiscot County, Mississippi County,” Eddleman said. “We have three heavy tow trucks, and all of our operators are extremely busy.”

Eddleman said they are always here for those cars and trucks that slide off the road, so they’ll continue to answer those calls.

    JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

    According to Jonesboro police, officers are headed to the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot. 

    Randolph County jail gets new doctor

    An opportunity to have an in-house doctor at the Randolph County jail in Pocahontas can help save money and treat a large inmate population, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said Friday. 

    Cold weather makes it difficult for local medical helicopter group

    The cold, windy and sometimes icy conditions in the area have impacted a local medical helicopter group, but an official said Friday that the weather conditions can make things dangerous. 

