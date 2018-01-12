Winter weather has tow company busy

Police and road crews have been out in full force on the icy roads today, and one other industry tends to get called out when winter weather hits.

Daddy Rabbit’s owner John Eddleman said their equipment is made for days like today.

However, his employees deal with a little extra strain in these conditions.

“The equipment can take it,” Eddleman said. “But it’s hard on the employees, the long hours and the cold, that’s where the problem comes in.”

Eddleman said his guys have been covered up with calls.

“We’ve been getting them out of Missouri, Pemiscot County, Mississippi County,” Eddleman said. “We have three heavy tow trucks, and all of our operators are extremely busy.”

Eddleman said they are always here for those cars and trucks that slide off the road, so they’ll continue to answer those calls.

