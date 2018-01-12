Call to the post! Oaklawn Park kicks off another season of racing

The 114th season of racing at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs kicked off Friday. (Source: File)

The 114th season of horse racing at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs kicked off Friday with more races set, with nearly $30 million in prize money available this year.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK , the 57-day season also includes the $1 million Arkansas Derby on Apr. 14 as well as two big races on Presidents' Day, Feb. 19.

The $500,000 Southwest Stakes will be available for three-year-olds while the $500,000 Razorback Handicap will feature the older horses, KARK reported. On Sat., Jan. 13, the track will also have 50 cent corned beef sandwiches and 10-cent soft drinks, while the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes will be Jan. 15.

Track officials also honored Triple Crown winner American Pharoah this week with a life-sized bronze statue in the entrance to the Grandstand.

