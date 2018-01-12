Early morning fire destroys church in Southwest Arkansas

Firefighters spent Friday morning battling a blaze at the First Assembly of God church in Nashville, Ark. (Source: B99.5 and KATV)

Firefighters in Southwest Arkansas battled not only the elements but a blaze Friday morning at a church in Nashville.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV , crews went to the Assembly of God church on Sunset Street in Nashville around 8:30 a.m. Friday to battle the fire.

A video from a local radio station showed smoke billowing from the scene, KATV reported.

The building was a total loss and authorities do not know the cause of the fire.

