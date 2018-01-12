Report: Measles case confirmed in Little Rock

A travel-related case of measles has been reported at UAMS in Little Rock, state health officials said Friday night, asking anyone who may have been exposed to measles to immediately take precautions to make sure they have had a Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine in the past.

According to the media release, anyone who was in the UAMS emergency department between Jan. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 11 or on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. has possibly been exposed to measles.

The release also said people who were in the emergency department between those hours are already being contacted by the Arkansas Department of Health so "that they are aware of where to get vaccinated if they are not up-to-date on the measles vaccine."

"The ADH is advising for anyone who may have been exposed and who is not up to date on their MMR vaccine to get the shot in the next 24 hours," the statement from ADH spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

Mirivel also said people are encouraged to get the vaccine Saturday.

"Those who get regular care from UAMS can go to the UAMS emergency department to get the vaccine. All other individuals who need the vaccine are urged to go to the Pulaski Central Health Unit (at 3915 W. 8th Street in Little Rock) tomorrow, Saturday, January 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.," Mirivel said.

The disease is rare in the United States and the case discovered Friday is the first case in three years in Arkansas.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.