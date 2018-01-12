Clark appointed to A-State board

A McCrory native and Arkansas State University graduate was named Friday to a five-year term on the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees, both Gov. Asa Hutchinson and university officials said Friday.

Christy Clark of Little Rock, who graduated from Arkansas State University in 1992, was appointed by Gov. Hutchinson to succeed Ron Rhodes of Cherokee Village. Rhodes, who served as the board's chairman, had served two five year terms on the university board.

In a statement, ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch said Clark's business experience and leadership skills will bring a strong background to the board.

"Christy has deep roots in our state and clearly understands the importance of the ASU System institutions in the Delta and throughout Arkansas. She and her husband are very successful business owners who understand the importance of a skilled and educated workforce. Christy is also a very active community volunteer who has spent many years serving our state. We're proud to have another A-State alumna contributing to the growth and success of the ASU System," Welch said.

Clark serves as the controller of Clark Contractors LLC of Little Rock and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from A-State. She is also a founding member of the A-State Women's Business Leadership Center, a 1924 Sustaining Life Member of the ASU Alumni Association, and a member of Chi Omega.

Clark also is a life member of the Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary, a life member of the CHI St. Vincent Auxiliary, and a member of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute Auxiliary.

Clark and her husband, William, have three children: Will, Ben, and Alex.

Clark's term is set to expire in 2023.

