Man arrested in aggravated assault case

A White County man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly rammed vehicles on his property after shots were fired between two separate vehicles, according to a post on the White County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Mitchell Reed of Judsonia was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after White County deputies went to Beebe Capps Expressway and Pleasure Street in Searcy Thursday to help Searcy police handle the shots fired call.

Police did a traffic stop on the two vehicles and the drivers were identified as Reed and another man, the post noted.

According to the post, deputies later found out that an altercation happened at a home on Highway 36 in which Reed reportedly hit another man in the head with a metal pipe.

"Reed then started ramming vehicles which were on the property in an attempt to get away and leave the property," the post noted. "(The second driver) fired a handgun at Reed's vehicle in an attempt to disable it but was unsuccessful. (The second driver) then pursued Reed off of the property and into the city of Searcy, where the traffic stop was conducted in front of Sonic at the intersection of Beebe Capps and Pleasure Street."

Both Reed and the second driver, who was later released, were taken to the White County Sheriff's Office, authorities said in the post.

A $2,500 bond was set for Reed, who will appear in White County Circuit Court March 6.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.