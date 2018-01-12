"Secret shopper" a scam, sheriff says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

"Secret shopper" a scam, sheriff says

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

Cross County authorities are asking residents to be careful, especially if they receive a check from someone asking them to be a secret shopper. 

According to a post on the Cross County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, checks ranging from $1,500 to $2,000 are being sent to local addresses asking people to take part. 

"The letter attached with the check tells you it is payment for you being a secret shopper," Sheriff J.R. Smith said in the post. "The letter also asks you to cash the check and send a portion to 'other' secret shoppers via a money gram. These checks are no good and should be destroyed." 

Anyone who has received a check like that should contact Cross County authorities. 

