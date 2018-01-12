JPD: One person shot as authorities investigate shooting

According to Jonesboro police, officers are on the scene of a shooting in which a man was shot.

Officers got a call around 8:45 p.m. about the shooting in the 1300-block of North Floyd Street, police said.

According to police, the victim has been taken to a local hospital. According to Police Chief Rick Elliott, the victim was taken into surgery.

Details were scarce but police are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-4614 or the Crimestoppers line at 870-935-STOP (7867) to leave an anonymous tip.

