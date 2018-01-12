A-State Ranks Third at Mid-Winter Invitational

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/12/18) – The third-ranked Arkansas State women’s bowling squad finished 3-2 and in third place after the first day of the team’s home tournament, the Mid-Winter Invitational, being held at the Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro. A-State (30-14) opened the day with two early victories, a 925-724 win over Grambling State University and a 1,088-999 win over No. 4 Vanderbilt in match two. The squad then took back-to-back losses to No. 1 Nebraska, who out bowled them 1,046-952 and Jackson State, who won in a tight match 1,033-1,005. During the final baker match of the day, the team regained their momentum and beat Valparaiso 1,006-882. The squad finished the day in third place, with a total pinfall of 4,976. No. 5 Sam Houston State ended in first place with a total pinfall of 5,111 with No. 1 Nebraska, who was the only undefeated team Friday, in second place with 5,053 total pins. No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 7 Stephen F. Austin closed out the top five for the day with 4,962 and 4,939 total pins, respectively. “We had a decent day all things considered,” A-State head women’s bowling coach Justin Kostick said. “It’s always interesting to see how we do, and every other team for that matter, coming off of break. We were definitely rusty in some areas, but we competed well and third place isn’t a bad place to be. We really came on strong at the end of the last match against Valparaiso and that made a big difference.” Day two rolls off at 9:40 a.m. as the Red Wolves are set to face No. 23 Lincoln Memorial in their first of five traditional matches. Admission is free to the event. Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.