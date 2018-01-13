Elder named McDonald's All-American finalist

Every once in a while a special basketball player comes along. An athlete with elite talent, a player a coach may only see once over their career.

Nettleton's Jordan Elder is such a player. She's catching attention on the national level. The 3-time all-state player was recently named a finalist for the prestigious McDonald's All-American game.

Elder is one of 424 finalists, but only three are from the state of Arkansas. Christyn Williams who plays for Central Arkansas Christian School in Little Rock signed with UConn and North Little Rock High School's Yo'Myris Morris signed with TCU. Next fall Elder is taking her talents to Arkansas State.

The roster will be finalized to 25 players and will be announced January 18. The 2018 games will be played in Atlanta on March 28, 2018 inside Philips Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.

Elder is averaging 14.2 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.8 SPG. Over her career Jordan has scored right at 1,700 points and 950 assists.