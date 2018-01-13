Authorities investigate body found - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities investigate body found

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

The body of a Harrisburg area woman has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death after she was found outside a home Friday afternoon, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said. 

Deputies went to the home on James Neal Road around 4:45 pm Friday and found Jacqueline Moore of Harrisburg. Molder said deputies are investigating but do not suspect foul play in the woman's death. 

Officials expect to know something early next week about the cause of the woman's death, Molder said. 

Anyone with information on the death can call the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office at 870-578-5411.

