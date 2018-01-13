Deputies search for missing man

Poinsett County deputies are needing help looking for a man who was reported missing earlier this month but has not been seen since last fall, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Saturday.

Authorities have been trying to locate Robert Gerald Roach of Lepanto. Roach was reported missing on Jan. 5 but was last seen in the Lepanto area nearly five months ago.

Molder said police believe Roach is possibly in the Joiner/Dyess area. Roach is described as a white male with green eyes, brown hair, 5'9" and weighs 170 pounds.

Roach also has a tattoo on his left arm and has a last known address of Charles Street in Lepanto.

Anyone with information on Roach's whereabouts can call the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office at 870-578-5411.

