JPD responds to armed robbery

According to Jonesboro police, officers initially responded to the Allen Park Community Center on Race Street for an armed robbery.

Sgt. Owen Smith said details are limited but a call came in around 3:30 p.m., stating that someone was robbed at gunpoint. According to the caller, the suspect was a black male with dreadlocks and a beard.

Smith said after talking with officers, it was discovered that the robbery happened between a gas station on Race Street and the Allen Park area.

The incident happened while a volleyball tournament was going on at the community center.

Staff at the center said the victim used their phone to contact police.

One community center employee said she has never seen a crime like this happen so close to the facility.

"Nothing like this has ever happened while I've been here," said Courtney Bradbury. "I've been here for a couple of months and this is the first, I mean a kid might get his bike stolen by another kid."

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery.

We will have more details as they become available.

