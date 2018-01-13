Blytheville road crews continue to clear streets

Many places in Region 8 are still recovering from the recent hit of winter weather.

Though the main roads in Blytheville are clear, there are some side roads that could cause drivers trouble.

Road crews were out again Saturday morning laying ice melt solution and plowing up some of the icier areas.

Police Chief Ross Thompson wanted to remind drivers to still pay extra attention in certain areas.

"If you come up to a place that's been in the shade, it is going to be very slick, so don't let it fool you," Thompson said. "When you're driving down the road, and it's fine, and all of a sudden you come up to the slick spot, slow down before you get there."

Thompson also said they could see a refreeze Saturday night, so his department will be out patrolling for any issues with black ice.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.