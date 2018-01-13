Two injured in weekend wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two injured in weekend wreck

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

Two Blytheville residents were sent to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradley Johnson, 24, of Blytheville was driving a 2009 Toyota RAV4 south on Interstate 55, six miles north of Steele, MO on Saturday around 11:40 p.m.

A 2014 Nissan 370Z driven by an unknown person, also heading south, then struck Johnson's vehicle from behind causing the SUV to run off the road and flip.

Johnson and 24-year-old Erica Nieves of Blytheville, who was a passenger in the Nissan, were taken to a Hayti hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

Nieves was wearing a seat belt while Johnson was not, according to MSHP.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: Stop sharing child pornography

    JPD: Stop sharing child pornography

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-05 16:55:19 GMT
    Monday, February 5 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-05 17:09:50 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jonesboro Police Department delivered a strong message Monday on social media: Stop sharing child pornography.

    The Jonesboro Police Department delivered a strong message Monday on social media: Stop sharing child pornography.

  • Man arrested for drugs, multiple firearms

    Man arrested for drugs, multiple firearms

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-02-05 16:17:38 GMT
    Monday, February 5 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-05 16:40:53 GMT

    A man in Independence County is facing charges after investigators say they found drugs and guns at his home.

    A man in Independence County is facing charges after investigators say they found drugs and guns at his home.

  • Two injured in weekend wreck

    Two injured in weekend wreck

    Saturday, January 13 2018 7:52 PM EST2018-01-14 00:52:47 GMT
    Monday, February 5 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-02-05 13:36:14 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Two Blytheville residents were sent to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.

    Two Blytheville residents were sent to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly