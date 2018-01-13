Two injured in weekend wreck

Two Blytheville residents were sent to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradley Johnson, 24, of Blytheville was driving a 2009 Toyota RAV4 south on Interstate 55, six miles north of Steele, MO on Saturday around 11:40 p.m.

A 2014 Nissan 370Z driven by an unknown person, also heading south, then struck Johnson's vehicle from behind causing the SUV to run off the road and flip.

Johnson and 24-year-old Erica Nieves of Blytheville, who was a passenger in the Nissan, were taken to a Hayti hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

Nieves was wearing a seat belt while Johnson was not, according to MSHP.

