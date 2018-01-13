2 people got out safely before house fire

Jonesboro fire dispatch has confirmed crews battled a house fire Saturday night.

Dispatch says the fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. and is on the 4700-block of Prospect Road.

The Jonesboro Fire Department says 2 people were inside the home at the time the fire broke out. However, everyone got out safely.

As of Saturday night, crews didn't know what caused the fire. They did say there was a significant damage to the home.

