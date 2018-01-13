NEA Bluegrass Association hosts annual UCP Benefit Concert

The NEA Bluegrass Association hosted its annual UCP Benefit Concert Saturday night.

Some smiling faces, a large crowd and some great bluegrass bands filled the Collins Theater in Paragould.

The Keisler Brothers, Murphy Boys, Unkle Dave & Tall Timber and the Crowley’s Ridge Cloggers performed on stage.

“This event has done so well in the past and I believe it has done well again this year,” President of the NEA Bluegrass Association, Danny Shaw, said.

The fundraiser helps United Cerebral Palsy provide equipment to families, such as walkers, strollers and ramps.

“In some cases, Medicare doesn’t pay for these things so UCP can help families and this money stays local,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he is honored to be a part of such a great cause each year.

“How can you not want to help these people,” he said. “It’s my honor to get to do this.”

Guests paid $7 to get in the doors. There were also snacks available for purchase and a donation bucket.

