NEA Bluegrass Association hosts annual UCP Benefit Concert - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Bluegrass Association hosts annual UCP Benefit Concert

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The NEA Bluegrass Association hosted its annual UCP Benefit Concert Saturday night.

Some smiling faces, a large crowd and some great bluegrass bands filled the Collins Theater in Paragould.

The Keisler Brothers, Murphy Boys, Unkle Dave & Tall Timber and the Crowley’s Ridge Cloggers performed on stage.

“This event has done so well in the past and I believe it has done well again this year,” President of the NEA Bluegrass Association, Danny Shaw, said.

The fundraiser helps United Cerebral Palsy provide equipment to families, such as walkers, strollers and ramps.

“In some cases, Medicare doesn’t pay for these things so UCP can help families and this money stays local,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he is honored to be a part of such a great cause each year.

“How can you not want to help these people,” he said. “It’s my honor to get to do this.”

Guests paid $7 to get in the doors. There were also snacks available for purchase and a donation bucket. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

    Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

    Sunday, January 14 2018 8:02 AM EST2018-01-14 13:02:22 GMT
    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-01-14 22:53:20 GMT
    (DHA-Depo Photos via AP). A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board ...(DHA-Depo Photos via AP). A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board ...

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

  • After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

    Sunday, January 14 2018 8:12 AM EST2018-01-14 13:12:24 GMT
    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-01-14 22:32:50 GMT
    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger is returning to the US in 2019.
    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger is returning to the US in 2019.

  • Governor pledges changes after false alert about inbound missile

    Governor pledges changes after false alert about inbound missile

    Sunday, January 14 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-14 21:38:06 GMT
    (Image: Hawaii News Now)(Image: Hawaii News Now)

    Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.

    Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.

    •   
Powered by Frankly