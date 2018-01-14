Poplar Bluff police search for robbery suspect - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Poplar Bluff police search for robbery suspect

Jermain Efren Johnson (Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook Page) Jermain Efren Johnson (Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook Page)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint Saturday, with police considering the man armed and dangerous. 

According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, Jermain Efren Johnson is a suspect in the armed robbery at a home in Poplar Bluff. The post noted that Johnson placed a small handgun against the victim's forehead and demanded money from them. 

Johnson then left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car, police said. 

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

    Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

    Sunday, January 14 2018 8:02 AM EST2018-01-14 13:02:22 GMT
    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-01-14 22:53:20 GMT
    (DHA-Depo Photos via AP). A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board ...(DHA-Depo Photos via AP). A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board ...

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

  • After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

    Sunday, January 14 2018 8:12 AM EST2018-01-14 13:12:24 GMT
    Sunday, January 14 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-01-14 22:32:50 GMT
    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger is returning to the US in 2019.
    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger is returning to the US in 2019.

  • Governor pledges changes after false alert about inbound missile

    Governor pledges changes after false alert about inbound missile

    Sunday, January 14 2018 4:38 PM EST2018-01-14 21:38:06 GMT
    (Image: Hawaii News Now)(Image: Hawaii News Now)

    Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.

    Hawaii was woken up Saturday morning by a false ballistic missile threat alert sent to Hawaii phones.

    •   
Powered by Frankly