Poplar Bluff police search for robbery suspect

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint Saturday, with police considering the man armed and dangerous.

According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page , Jermain Efren Johnson is a suspect in the armed robbery at a home in Poplar Bluff. The post noted that Johnson placed a small handgun against the victim's forehead and demanded money from them.

Johnson then left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

