Robbery suspect turns himself into police

Poplar Bluff Police say a robbery suspect has turned himself into police and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities in Poplar Bluff were looking Jermain Efren Johnson, who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint Saturday, with police considering him armed and dangerous.

According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page , Johnson was the suspect in the armed robbery at a home in Poplar Bluff.

The post noted that Johnson placed a small handgun against the victim's forehead and demanded money from them.

Johnson then left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car, police said.

