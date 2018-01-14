Robbery suspect turns himself into police - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Robbery suspect turns himself into police

Jermain Efren Johnson (Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook Page) Jermain Efren Johnson (Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook Page)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

Poplar Bluff Police say a robbery suspect has turned himself into police and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities in Poplar Bluff were looking Jermain Efren Johnson, who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint Saturday, with police considering him armed and dangerous. 

According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, Johnson was the suspect in the armed robbery at a home in Poplar Bluff.

The post noted that Johnson placed a small handgun against the victim's forehead and demanded money from them. 

Johnson then left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car, police said.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly