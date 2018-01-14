Police look for escapee that ran away in handcuffs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police look for escapee that ran away in handcuffs

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped from custody on Sunday after a traffic stop.

In a news release, Sheriff Chris Brown said deputies saw a green Ford Thunderbird traveling in the Hopewell area.

That was when deputies recognized Robert Long, Jr. as one of the occupants. The released said he has multiple felony arrest warrants.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and took Long and another person into custody.

As deputies searched the vehicle, Long escaped from the backseat of the patrol car and ran from police.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Liz Chapman, the Arkansas State Police is assisting Cleburne County authorities in searching for a handcuffed individual who was able to get out of a Cleburne County patrol car and flee into the woods near a traffic stop. 

If you know of Long's whereabouts, call the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office at 501-362-8143.

Region 8 News will have additional information as they become available. 

    Searcy High School graduate Brittany Reinbolt finished in 15th place Saturday at a bobsled World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and missed her chance to compete in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea by less than 1 second.

    Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.

    A part of I-55 in West Memphis is now back open after an early morning accident in Crittenden County.

