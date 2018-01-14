Police look for escapee that ran away in handcuffs

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who escaped from custody on Sunday after a traffic stop.

In a news release, Sheriff Chris Brown said deputies saw a green Ford Thunderbird traveling in the Hopewell area.

That was when deputies recognized Robert Long, Jr. as one of the occupants. The released said he has multiple felony arrest warrants.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and took Long and another person into custody.

As deputies searched the vehicle, Long escaped from the backseat of the patrol car and ran from police.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Liz Chapman, the Arkansas State Police is assisting Cleburne County authorities in searching for a handcuffed individual who was able to get out of a Cleburne County patrol car and flee into the woods near a traffic stop.

If you know of Long's whereabouts, call the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office at 501-362-8143.

