Non-profit report says working poor face hunger in Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Non-profit report says working poor face hunger in Arkansas

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A report says almost one-fifth of Arkansans often don't know how they'll get their next meal.
    
The report by Hunger Free America, a New York-based nonprofit group the promotes policies and programs to end domestic hunger, says about 13.5 percent of the state's working population - 165,659 Arkansans - is considered food insecure, the fourth-highest among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that nationwide, more than 15 million employed adults are categorized as food insecure, about 10.3 percent of the working adult population.
    
University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior research economist Gregory Hamilton says Arkansas' large rural population may explain the state's food-insecurity performance. Hamilton says agriculture doesn't offer wages as high as those for specialized industry jobs or manufacturing, which have decreased in Arkansas.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Searcy athlete misses Olympics by less than 1 second

    Searcy athlete misses Olympics by less than 1 second

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:15 AM EST2018-01-15 10:15:16 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 7:16 AM EST2018-01-15 12:16:24 GMT
    (Source: Olympics.org)(Source: Olympics.org)

    Searcy High School graduate Brittany Reinbolt finished in 15th place Saturday at a bobsled World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and missed her chance to compete in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea by less than 1 second.

    Searcy High School graduate Brittany Reinbolt finished in 15th place Saturday at a bobsled World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and missed her chance to compete in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea by less than 1 second.

  • After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

    After 8-year hiatus, Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019

    Sunday, January 14 2018 8:12 AM EST2018-01-14 13:12:24 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 7:07 AM EST2018-01-15 12:07:12 GMT

    Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.

    Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.

  • TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Section of I-55 in West Memphis back open

    TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Section of I-55 in West Memphis back open

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:07 AM EST2018-01-15 11:07:34 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-01-15 11:58:07 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A part of I-55 in West Memphis is now back open after an early morning accident in Crittenden County.

    A part of I-55 in West Memphis is now back open after an early morning accident in Crittenden County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly