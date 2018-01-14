Non-profit report says working poor face hunger in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A report says almost one-fifth of Arkansans often don't know how they'll get their next meal.



The report by Hunger Free America, a New York-based nonprofit group the promotes policies and programs to end domestic hunger, says about 13.5 percent of the state's working population - 165,659 Arkansans - is considered food insecure, the fourth-highest among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that nationwide, more than 15 million employed adults are categorized as food insecure, about 10.3 percent of the working adult population.



University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior research economist Gregory Hamilton says Arkansas' large rural population may explain the state's food-insecurity performance. Hamilton says agriculture doesn't offer wages as high as those for specialized industry jobs or manufacturing, which have decreased in Arkansas.