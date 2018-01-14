Kids celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kids celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Many kids performed in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday.

The youth celebration was held at Fullness of Joy church and included around 75 kids from Jonesboro.

The children performed singing and dancing during the event.

Those who organized the 16th annual event say it allows a time for youth to shine and share their talents with the community.

This is just a time for our youth to commemorate the dreams of Dr. King and pay homage to his memory," said volunteer Tawana Bailey.

Event volunteers said the event also allows them to educate area youth about Dr. King and his legacy.

"Some children, believe it or not, we ask the question have you learned about Martin Luther King in school and some of them have never even heard," said Bailey.

Volunteers said the event grows each year and they hope to keep bringing it to the community.

