Lawrence Co. man celebrates his 100th birthday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Lawrence County man celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday with friends and family.

Curtis Lamb said he was honored to have so many people at his birthday party where he shared stories about his life.

According to Lamb, he built the first brick house between Sedgwick and Hoxie where he lived a simple life in the country and loved living in a small town.

He said when he built the house, he never got a key to it due to the area being so safe.

Lamb also served in World War II.

More than 100 people attended the party today. He said he would have never imagined so many would help him celebrate a century.

“I'm so grateful for the ones that did,” Lamb said. “It makes a person that's older feel, it boosts his spirit up, it makes them feel more important than what they have in years.”

Lamb said he was surprised he made it to his 100th birthday, but family members said they weren’t shocked.

He is the third member in his family to make it to 100.

