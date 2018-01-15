Searcy athlete misses Olympics by less than 1 second - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Searcy athlete misses Olympics by less than 1 second

(Source: Olympics.org) (Source: Olympics.org)
(KAIT/KARK) -

Searcy High School graduate Brittany Reinbolt finished in 15th place at a bobsled World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and missed her chance to compete in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea by less than 1 second.

According to a TEAM USA release, Reinbolt and her partner finished 15th with a combined time of 2:17.37 behind a Canadian team.  

That was 0.16 seconds out of the top 14 that qualify for the Olympics.

The finish means Team USA qualified two seams instead of the three they hoped to earn.

KARK first talked to Reinbolt when she was part of the bobsled development team.

You can read more about her search for Olympic Gold here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Region 8 Residents Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Region 8 Residents Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-01-15 21:32:03 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 5:18 PM EST2018-01-15 22:18:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Region 8 residents gathered together for the 16th annual Northeast Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

    Region 8 residents gathered together for the 16th annual Northeast Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

  • Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-01-13 16:01:55 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-01-15 22:16:33 GMT
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

  • PHOTO GALLERY: First snow of 2018

    PHOTO GALLERY: First snow of 2018

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-01-15 21:29:12 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-01-15 22:10:53 GMT
    (Source: MissSandyKay via Twitter)(Source: MissSandyKay via Twitter)

    Big fat snowflakes ushered in Region 8's first snowfall of 2018.

    Big fat snowflakes ushered in Region 8's first snowfall of 2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly