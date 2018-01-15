Searcy athlete misses Olympics by less than 1 second

Searcy High School graduate Brittany Reinbolt finished in 15th place at a bobsled World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and missed her chance to compete in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea by less than 1 second.

According to a TEAM USA release, Reinbolt and her partner finished 15th with a combined time of 2:17.37 behind a Canadian team.

That was 0.16 seconds out of the top 14 that qualify for the Olympics.

The finish means Team USA qualified two seams instead of the three they hoped to earn.

KARK first talked to Reinbolt when she was part of the bobsled development team.

