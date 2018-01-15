TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Section of I-55 in West Memphis back open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Section of I-55 in West Memphis back open

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

A part of I-55 in West Memphis is now back open after an early morning accident in Crittenden County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Interstate 55 at the 3 mile marker in West Memphis was shut down until just before 6:00 A.M.

Traffic is back to normal.


Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Region 8 Residents Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Region 8 Residents Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-01-15 21:32:03 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 5:18 PM EST2018-01-15 22:18:17 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Region 8 residents gathered together for the 16th annual Northeast Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

    Region 8 residents gathered together for the 16th annual Northeast Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

  • Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-01-13 16:01:55 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-01-15 22:16:33 GMT
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

  • PHOTO GALLERY: First snow of 2018

    PHOTO GALLERY: First snow of 2018

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-01-15 21:29:12 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-01-15 22:10:53 GMT
    (Source: MissSandyKay via Twitter)(Source: MissSandyKay via Twitter)

    Big fat snowflakes ushered in Region 8's first snowfall of 2018.

    Big fat snowflakes ushered in Region 8's first snowfall of 2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly