TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Section of I-55 in West Memphis back open

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) -

A part of I-55 in West Memphis is now back open after an early morning accident in Crittenden County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Interstate 55 at the 3 mile marker in West Memphis was shut down until just before 6:00 A.M.

Traffic is back to normal.


