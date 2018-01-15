Police say AR woman tried to hit officers during chase

An Arkansas woman was arrested after police say she tried to hit officers with her vehicle during a chase Friday.

According to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Amanda Eberle Rash was booked at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman faces several charges including, driving while intoxicated, fleeing, aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to our affiliate KATV, officers tried to pull her over at around 10:40 p.m. Friday in Little Rock.

Rash kept driving and police tried to stop her with a spike strip, but that’s when she almost hit three officers.

They eventually arrested her and found meth inside the car.

No one was injured.

