Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations around Region 8

Arkansas State University and the Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee partners to host the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Monday, Jan. 15.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at University Hall, immediately west of the Carl R. Reng Student Union. Participants will move north to Johnson Ave., east to University Loop East, then south to Fowler Center.

The annual Northeast Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program, following the theme "The Color of Love," will be at Riceland Hall in Fowler Center, immediately following the parade.

The keynote address will be presented by Rev. Kurbe Newsom, pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church and president of the Craighead County NAACP chapter.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse will bring greetings on behalf of the university, and several A-State student organizations will participate in the celebration.

The mission of the Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Committee is to continue to celebrate and promote the King's life and legacy, a message of civic engagement and achieving equal opportunity for all.

All activities are open to the public and everyone is welcome to participate as a group or individually.



