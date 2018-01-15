Learning self defense in the new year - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Learning self defense in the new year

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
In 2018, some women may have plans to learn how to protect themselves.

Whether it be out and about or in the workplace, there are certain moves that can be used in multiple situations.

In a report by KLTV, a self-defense coach gives advice on how to de-escalate a situation in the workplace including body language and tone of voice.

As for when you are walking alone, Prevention.com gives five moves every woman should know to protect themselves.

To learn about those five moves click here

  • Region 8 Residents Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-01-15 21:32:03 GMT
    Region 8 residents gathered together for the 16th annual Northeast Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

  • Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-01-13 16:01:55 GMT
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.
  • PHOTO GALLERY: First snow of 2018

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-01-15 21:29:12 GMT
    Big fat snowflakes ushered in Region 8's first snowfall of 2018.

