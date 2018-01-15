GR8 Job: 12-year-old once again donates $2,000 to veterans - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 Job: 12-year-old once again donates $2,000 to veterans

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Kyleigh's father Brandon who is a Purple Heart recipient, Kyleigh Boone, and Everett Evans at the Jan. 2018 meeting. (Source; Everett Evans) Kyleigh's father Brandon who is a Purple Heart recipient, Kyleigh Boone, and Everett Evans at the Jan. 2018 meeting. (Source; Everett Evans)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould girl once again used her skills in the kitchen to give back to Region 8 veterans.

Kyleigh Boone makes a mean pecan pie. 

In November 2016, Boone decided she wanted to give back to a local organization by selling her pecan pies.

For the 2017 holiday season, Boone decided to once again get to baking.

She sold her pecan pies and was able to deliver her earnings in the new year to a local veterans organization.

She attended the January meeting for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 708 and presented them a check for $2,000, matching what she donated the previous year.

Everett Evans with the Purple Heart Chapter said Boone has a wonderful giving heart, and his organization has appreciated her pecan pie fundraiser the last two years.

Evans presented Boone with a certificate of appreciation at the January meeting as well as a purple stone pendant necklace in honor of her support for the Combat Wounded Veterans of Northeast Arkansas.

Boone is 12-years-old and attends Greene County Tech in Paragould.

