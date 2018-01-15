Two women, girl questioned in grocery store holdup

Two women and a girl are in police custody, suspected in the armed robbery of a Lake City grocery store.

The holdup occurred just before 9 Monday morning at Farmers Market, 209 Cobean.

Police say a suspect walked in demanding money from the safe.

Immediately following the robbery, police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspects’ car.

A short time later, police arrested two women and a female juvenile suspected in the robbery.

The three suspects, according to the police chief, are in custody and are being questioned.

Police say the guns used in the robbery, were later determined to be pellet guns.

Region 8 News is tracking this story and will have more details as they become available.

