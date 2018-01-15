Jonesboro CWL called to repair multiple water main breaks

A massive water main break shut down Phillips Drive in Jonesboro Monday afternoon.

The street was closed to traffic between Red Wolf and Fair Park Boulevards as City Water & Light crews work to fix the problem.

Kevan Inboden with Jonesboro CW&L told Region 8 News an 8-inch water line broke, buckling part of the street and one of the hotel parking lots.

Inboden told Region 8 News that it took crews a little more than 6 hours before they could fix the problem to reopen the road. However, the break didn't just affect the road, it also shut off power to multiple businesses along Phillips Drive.

The Hampton Inn owner said he had to watch several customers walk out the door because of the water being shut off.

"We've been telling each guest that this problem may be solved or may not be solved," owner Baldev Suri said. "If you wish to change over to go to another hotel, there will be no concession fee and you can move to the other hotel at your convenience. So most of the people, about 10 to 12 people have already left and we are telling each guest. This will be big business loss to us."

Suri also said he thinks this will equal a loss for the city as well.

There were a few guests who told a Region 8 News crew they would likely have to stay in another town for the night.

The Hampton Inn staff passed out bottled waters to guests, but they could not guarantee when the bathrooms would have water again so that's why they were offering for them to move hotels.

After fixing that water main break, Jonesboro CWL crews were right back at it, repairing water main breaks at Kathleen, Ethel, and Alonzo Streets. Inboden said none of the pipes were frozen. They're still trying to determine what caused so many water mains to break within such a short amount of time.

