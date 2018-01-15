Water main break shuts down Phillips Drive in Jonesboro

A massive water main break has shut down Phillips Drive in Jonesboro.

According to E-911 Dispatch, the street is closed to traffic between Red Wolf and Fair Park Boulevards as City Water & Light crews work to fix the problem.

Kevan Inboden with Jonesboro CW&L told Region 8 News an 8-inch water line broke, buckling part of the street and one of the hotel parking lots.

They have shut down the water line to the nearby hotels, and Inboden said it could be 4-6 hours before this road is opened back up.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android