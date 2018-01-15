PHOTO GALLERY: First snow of 2018

Flurries across Region 8 signaled the arrival of 2018's first snowfall.

Big fat flakes flew across parts of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Monday afternoon, covering the ground in some areas but not in others.

As you can see from these viewer-submitted photographs, kids of all ages wasted no time going outside to enjoy the wintry weather.

They might have more chances to bask in the winter wonderland. As much as 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall through Tuesday.

